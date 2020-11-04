Two-month-old baby among 101 fresh coronavirus patients in Mizoram

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram coronavius update: 28 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 1,534
J&J to stop selling baby powder in US, Canada after portfolio reassessment
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Mizoram reports 38 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 2,694
Mouthwashes, oral rinses may inactivate human coronavirus, shows study
-
At least 101 more people,
including a two-month-old baby, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Wednesday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 2,893, a health department official said.
Of the new cases, 71 were reported from Aizawl district and 30 from Champhai, he said.
"Fifty-nine fresh cases were detected through RT-PCR test at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), while 30 were found through TrueNat method in Champhai district hospital and 12 through rapid antigen test," the official said.
Sixty-one new patients have travel history, and 40 were detected during contact tracing, he said.
"A two-month-old baby and an Indian Army staffer are among fresh patients," he said.
The report of 101 new cases in a day came at a time when the state is observing "no tolerance fortnight" programme till November 9 and a lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to contain the spread of the disease.
Mizoram currently has 516 active cases, the official said.
A total of 2,376 people have recovered, and one person has so far succumbed to the disease.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 82.13 per cent, he said.
The northeastern state has conducted 1,17,038 sample tests, including 1,058 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the state government has decided to prepare a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) to look after children whose mothers have tested positive for the infection, the official said.
"The decision to formulate a separate SOP to take care of children whose mothers are diagnosed with the disease was taken at a meeting on Tuesday. Health minister Dr Lalthangliana has said that some children have contracted the infection after their coronavirus-infected mothers took them to COVID Care Centres," he said.
Seven children are currently staying with their COVID-19-infected mothers in various facilities across the state, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU