Two-month-old baby among 101 fresh coronavirus patients in Mizoram

At least 101 more people,



including a two-month-old baby, tested positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 2,893, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 71 were reported from Aizawl district and 30 from Champhai, he said.

"Fifty-nine fresh cases were detected through RT-PCR test at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), while 30 were found through TrueNat method in Champhai district hospital and 12 through rapid antigen test," the official said.

Sixty-one new patients have travel history, and 40 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

"A two-month-old baby and an Indian Army staffer are among fresh patients," he said.

The report of 101 new cases in a day came at a time when the state is observing "no tolerance fortnight" programme till November 9 and a lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to contain the spread of the disease.

currently has 516 active cases, the official said.

A total of 2,376 people have recovered, and one person has so far succumbed to the disease.

The recovery rate among patients in the state is at 82.13 per cent, he said.

The northeastern state has conducted 1,17,038 sample tests, including 1,058 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to prepare a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) to look after children whose mothers have tested positive for the infection, the official said.

"The decision to formulate a separate SOP to take care of children whose mothers are diagnosed with the disease was taken at a meeting on Tuesday. Health minister Dr Lalthangliana has said that some children have contracted the infection after their coronavirus-infected mothers took them to COVID Care Centres," he said.

Seven children are currently staying with their COVID-19-infected mothers in various facilities across the state, he added.

