New Zealand PM Jacinda tests positive for coronavirus, plans US visit later

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid Omicron surge
New Zealand signed free trade deal with Britain: PM Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand adds new Covid restrictions as Omicron cases spread
LIVE news updates: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid
New Zealand ready to 'welcome the world back' as tourism restarts
-
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19 but said she still plans to travel to the US later this month for a trade trip and to give the commencement speech at Harvard University.
Ardern on Saturday posted a photo of her positive test result on Instagram and said she was disappointed to miss several important political announcements over the coming week, including the release of the government's annual budget and a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"I'm gutted to miss being there in person, but will be staying in close touch with the team and sharing some reckons from here," she wrote.
Ardern, who is fully vaccinated, had been isolating at her Wellington residence since Sunday after her fianc Clarke Gayford tested positive for the virus. Under New Zealand's health rules, people must isolate for seven days if somebody in their household tests positive.
Ardern said she returned a weak positive rapid antigen test on Friday night and then a strong positive test on Saturday morning.
She also disclosed that the couple's three-year-old daughter, Neve, had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
"Despite best efforts, unfortunately I've joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19," Ardern wrote.
She said that "To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves!"
In her post, Ardern did not describe her symptoms, although her office said in a statement she had begun experiencing symptoms on Friday.
Ardern is the latest in a long list of world leaders to contract the virus. Among the first and most serious cases was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for a week in April 2020 before vaccines were available.
When the pandemic began, New Zealand closed its borders and imposed strict lockdowns that enabled it to entirely eliminate several outbreaks of the virus and continue life much as normal. But as outbreaks proved harder to contain and most of the population got vaccinated, the country eventually abandoned its COVID-zero policy.
New Zealand has this year experienced its first major outbreak as the Omicron variant has rapidly spread.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU