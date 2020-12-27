Odisha reports 303 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities

-
-
As many as 303 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Saturday, as per the State Health Department bulletin issued on Sunday.
"Odisha recorded 303 new COVID-19 cases, 371 recoveries, and 4 deaths on Saturday," read the bulletin.
The new 303 cases were reported from 27 of the 30 districts of the state, with 172 persons were in quarantine, while 131 are local contacts cases.
The State Health Department said out of the total 328504 cases, 323749 people have already recovered. The number of active cases in the state till December 26 was 2841 and the death toll remained at 1861.
