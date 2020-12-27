Germany reports 13,755 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, toll at 1,640,858

-
-
Germany reported 13,755 new coronavirus cases oon Sunday, bringing the national tally to 1,640,858, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
The nationwide death toll rose by 356 to 29,778, Xinhua news agency reported citing the RKI data.
Germany reported its first case of the new Covid-19 variant on December 24.
The infected person had flown in from Britain, where the variant was first found a week ago.
The patient arrived via the Frankfurt airport on December 20 and tested positive upon arrival.
Further virus sequencing of the sample at the National Coronavirus Consulting Laboratory in Berlin showed it was a case of variant B.1.1.7.
