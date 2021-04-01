Odisha reports 394 fresh coronavirus positive cases in past 24 hours

-
Odisha has reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and 161 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 231 were reported from quarantine centres and 163 detected during contact tracing.
With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,41,311. There are 2,246 active cases while 3,37,091 patients have been cured or recovered.
The state has so far conducted 90,73,232 sample tests for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665 while the death toll has soared up to 1,62,927.
