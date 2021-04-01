AstraZeneca delivered 29.8 million Covid vaccine doses to European Union

-
ALSO READ
European Union authorizes AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
European Union regulator to unveil Astrazeneca vaccine assessment
European Union chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign
AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine 76% effective in US phase-3 trial
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
AstraZeneca has delivered 29.8 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to European Union (EU) member states in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, just "a few doses away" from the promised 30 million, a European Commission spokesperson said.
EU member states have received 67.5 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer and 9.8 million doses from Moderna, Xinhua news agency quoted European Commission deputy chief spokesperson Dana Spinant as saying on Wednesday.
These numbers are in line with those announced by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on March 25, with 30 million doses promised by AstraZeneca, 60 million doses by BioNTech-Pfizer, and 10 million doses by Moderna.
AstraZeneca's performance comes as a surprise after delays in production and deliveries from the British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer, which triggered vaccine export control by the EU.
The company's vaccine is also under scrutiny as a few cases of blood clots subsequent to their vaccine's injection were discovered.
However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has deemed that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.
"A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing," the EMA said in a statement on Wednesday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU