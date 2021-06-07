Odisha reports 6,118 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Severe Covid, secondary blood infections may lead to worse outcomes: Study
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
Coronavirus cases decline in Nepal, challenges remain with daily infections
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
-
As many as 6,118 new COVID-19 cases, 7,358 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.
With this, the cumulative count in the state stands at 8,19,214 including 7,39,376 recoveries, 3,035 deaths and 76,750 active cases.
Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 3,453 people got injected in quarantine, while 2,665 caught the infection from local contacts.
One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Cuttack, which has reported 640 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.
As per the government data, the state has tested 1,22,50,294 samples so far.
In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU