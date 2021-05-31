Odisha reports 8,313 new Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'
Odisha coronavirus update: Govt extends statewide lockdown till June 17
Cricketer Raina among celebs booked for violating Covid norms in Mumbai pub
Odisha alerts districts on possible spike of coronavirus cases
-
A total of 8,313 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Monday.
The state also recorded 32 COVID-related deaths while 11,881 people recovered from the disease during the same period.
The total cases now stand at 7,64,997 including 6,70,527 recoveries and 2,754 deaths. At present, there are 91,663 active cases in the state.
Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 4,655 people got injected in quarantine, while 3658 caught the infection from local contacts.
As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 974 followed by Cuttack with 593 cases.
The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 1,17,73,072.
In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning.
"There will be a lockdown throughout the state with effect from 5 am of June 1 till 5 am on June 17. There will be a complete shutdown on weekends. Groceries stores and shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am in the morning from Monday to Friday. But on weekends, they will be closed," said state's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU