Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.
Patel said PM Modi will also felicitate prominent members of the Indian National Army formed by Bose and their family members in Kolkata on Saturday.
He said 200 Patua artistes from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose's life.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a programme in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born.
Another programme will be held in Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat district where Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.
The culture ministry is also considering building a memorial in the honour of around 26,000 martyred members of the INA, Patel said.
A 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the minister said.
