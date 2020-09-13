Odisha reports record 3,913 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 150,000

Odisha's cases crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark as it reported 3,913 more cases in the last 24 hours, the Health department said on Sunday.

The corona cases now total 1,50,807, including 34,849 active ones and 1,15,279 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 626 as 10 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the department said.

While three deaths were reported from Khordha district, two patients died in Cuttack district, and 1 each in Balasore, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, and Sonepur districts.

Of the new cases, 2,348 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,565 were local contacts.

