DATA STORY: India has added 640,545, or 13.5% of all its cases, in past 7 days

India has reported more than 90,000 new daily coronavirus cases on five of the past seven days — overall addition of 640,545, or 13.5 per cent of its total caseload, in the past seven days alone. On Sunday the country’s count of Covid-19 cases rose by 94,372 to 4,754,356. A net addition of 14,859 took the number of active cases to 973,175, and 1,114 more fatalities in the past 24 hours took the total Covid death toll in the country to 78,586.
India is the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 13, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.50% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.50% of all deaths (one in every 12).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 14859, against 14836 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (8204), Chahhttisgarh (2245), Delhi (1152), Jammu & Kashmir (1092), and Kerala (926).
-
With 78399 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.88%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.65%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 79,513 — 1,114 deaths and 78,399 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.40%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 34.6 days, for active cases at 45 days, and for deaths at 48.5 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Delhi (4321), Chhattisgarh (3120), Haryana (2783), Madhya Pradesh (2347), J&K (1698), Gujarat (1365), Goa (740), and Himachal Pradesh (445).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (22084), Andhra Pradesh (9901), Karnataka (9140), Uttar Pradesh (6786), and Tamil Nadu (5495).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (45.30%), Uttarakhand (66.43%), J&K (67.32%), Maharashtra (70.20%), and Punjab (71.88%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 1071702 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.09%), Puducherry (19.55%), Chandigarh (15.94%), Andhra Pradesh (12.32%), and Karnataka (12.1%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (30.09%), Maharashtra (23.92%), Chhattisgarh (19.54%), Nagaland (19.16%), and Himachal Pradesh (18.03%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (105116), J&K (91176), Andhra Pradesh (86701), Assam (78800), and Tamil Nadu (76673).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1037765), Andhra Pradesh (557587), Tamil Nadu (497066), Karnataka (449551), and Uttar Pradesh (305831).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 22,084 cases. The state has added 212026 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 70,256 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 9901 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,495, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 53 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9,140 cases to take its tally to 449551.
-
Delhi has added 4,321 cases, its biggest single-day number, to take its tally to 214069.
