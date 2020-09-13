DATA STORY: India has added 640,545, or 13.5% of all its cases, in past 7 days

India has reported more than 90,000 new daily cases on five of the past seven days — overall addition of 640,545, or 13.5 per cent of its total caseload, in the past seven days alone. On Sunday the country’s count of Covid-19 cases rose by 94,372 to 4,754,356. A net addition of 14,859 took the number of active cases to 973,175, and 1,114 more fatalities in the past 24 hours took the total Covid in the country to 78,586.

India is the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 13, 2020):

