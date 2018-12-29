Odisha to host global aluminium meet in January 2019 for the first time

will, for the first time, play host to the (INCAL) in January 2019.

The conference, based on the theme "Driving Growth and Development", will be held from January 31 to February 3. Organised by the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), under the aegis of the Union mines ministry, the meet is aimed at bringing the international aluminium fraternity under one roof.

T K Chand, chairman of Aluminium Company (Nalco) and president at AAI said, “The event will provide a mega platform to exchange ideas on the latest technological advances, deliberate on Aluminium Roadmap 2030. Issues such as upstream and downstream integration will be discussed. New opportunities will be explored. The meet will see extensive networking and B2B meetings.” The conference is being planned to focus on ‘Think Aluminium: Think Odisha’, to promote as a destination for aluminium industries and as the aluminium capital of the country.

The conference will be attended by top executives of global aluminium industries such as Alcan of Canada, Alcoa of the US, Chalieco & Chinalco of China, EMAL of Emirates, DUBAL of Dubai, Rio Tinto (London), Rusal of Russia, Norsk Hydro of Norway and equipment suppliers such as FL Smidth of Denmark, SMS of Germany, Danielle, Almex & Properzi of Italy and Carbon Savoie of France.

Over 700 delegates, including 300 overseas attendees, are expected to participate. Ambassadors and consul generals of some European and ASEAN countries are also expected to take part in the event. B2B meetings will be arranged for investors and technological collaborators, R&D (research & development) experts and financers for development of new business in