Offering namaz in open spaces won't be tolerated: Haryana CM Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Muslim groups decide to hold Friday prayers in 18 places in Gurgaon
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi, discusses farmer issues
No relief in sight for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Drone corporation to help departments get aerial surveys done: Khattar
-
Offering namaz in public places will not be tolerated, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.
Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "I have told Police to resolve this issue. There is no problem with people offering namaz or puja at the designated places. The religious places are designated for that. But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. The issue will be resolved amicably."
"They have said they have some lands where permission should be given. We will see if there is any land of Waqf that has been encroached so that it can be made available. People can offer namaz at their homes. But doing it in open spaces may create conflicts. There should be no interference in people's rights. But forcefully doing something will not be tolerated," he added.
Earlier in November, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.
As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from the local people and Resident Welfare Association (RWA).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU