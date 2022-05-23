Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri

Indian oil minister said staying at $110/barrel could pose bigger threats than to the global economy.

"If remain at $110 (per barrel) you are not just talking about inflation, then you're talking about bigger threats. You know, that's where the R (recession) word comes in," Puri told CNBC TV18 in an interview at .

"And if the global economy goes in that direction, everyone, including the oil producers, everyone will have to face the consequences then inflation," he said.

India has trimmed tax rates on several products including fuels to tame .

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)