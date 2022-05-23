Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: 5 Indian start-ups among 100 to join Tech Pioneers community
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
WEF 2022: Low carbon-emitting technologies crucial to check climate change
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: Investing in education could add $2.54 trn to the global economy
-
Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said oil prices staying at $110/barrel could pose bigger threats than inflation to the global economy.
"If oil prices remain at $110 (per barrel) you are not just talking about inflation, then you're talking about bigger threats. You know, that's where the R (recession) word comes in," Puri told CNBC TV18 in an interview at Davos.
"And if the global economy goes in that direction, everyone, including the oil producers, everyone will have to face the consequences then inflation," he said.
India has trimmed tax rates on several products including fuels to tame inflation.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU