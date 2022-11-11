JUST IN
Congress releases second list of 46 candidates for Gujarat assembly polls
Old pension scheme back in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, HP's turn now: Rahul
BJP lashes at Cong over Tytler's inclusion in Delhi municipal poll commitee
Concerned at unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: India at UN
NHRC seeks report from Punjab on stubble burning amid severe air pollution
Nitin Gadkari calls on Assam Governor, discusses infrastructure projects
65% of passengers want cap on airfares, says LocalCircles survey
Wealthy Indians buying properties in Dubai, London, NY for better prices
India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties
CAA takes into account historical context, ground realities: India to UNHRC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP lashes at Cong over Tytler's inclusion in Delhi municipal poll commitee
Business Standard

Old pension scheme back in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, HP's turn now: Rahul

'Congress will restore old faith to the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh. OPS was restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn'

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Himachal Pradesh | Rahul Gandhi

ANI 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that if Congress forms a government in the state, the Old Pension Scheme will be restored like it has been done in party-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in Jharkhand, where Congress is part of the coalition government.

"The old pension (scheme) is security, a promise, not a deal like a new pension. Congress will restore old faith to the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh. OPS was restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh in 10 days and provide jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in the state, Baghel said, "The BJP government only brought inflation and joblessness in Himachal. Now is the time for a change. The Congress has promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme in 10 days and give jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the state."

The Congress held 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies across assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the last day for campaigning for the November 12 polls, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day. They were also seen holding road shows and interacting with voters.

In its manifesto for the hill state released last week, the Congress has made '10 guarantees'. The campaign for November 12 polls in the state ended on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 07:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU