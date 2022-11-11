Old pension scheme back in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, HP's turn now: Rahul

Ahead of assembly polls, Congress leader has said that if Congress forms a government in the state, the Old Pension Scheme will be restored like it has been done in party-ruled and Rajasthan and in Jharkhand, where Congress is part of the coalition government.

"The old pension (scheme) is security, a promise, not a deal like a new pension. Congress will restore old faith to the senior citizens of . OPS was restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn," said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in in 10 days and provide jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in the state, Baghel said, "The BJP government only brought inflation and joblessness in Himachal. Now is the time for a change. The Congress has promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme in 10 days and give jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the state."

The Congress held 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies across assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the last day for campaigning for the November 12 polls, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day. They were also seen holding road shows and interacting with voters.

In its manifesto for the hill state released last week, the Congress has made '10 guarantees'. The campaign for November 12 polls in the state ended on Thursday.

