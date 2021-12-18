Omicron: Bengaluru clarifies stand on quarantine rules for int'l arrivals

-
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, clarified that no decision has been taken so far regarding the compulsory quarantine for international arrivals from 'at-risk' countries, even if they test negative for COVID-19, said an official statement.
"Any decision taken in this (compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries) regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with GoI & State govt guidelines," read the clarification letter of BBMP.
"Although several inputs are received that call for immediate institutional quarantine of arrivals from 'high-risk countries', no decision in this regard has been taken. BBMP has not yet stipulated compulsory institutional quarantine for international arrivals from any of the countries," said the statement.
Earlier, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had said that all passengers must undergo home quarantine even if they tested negative for COVID-19.
Karnataka so far has reported eight cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.
