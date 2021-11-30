Omicron doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT; ramp up testing: Centre tells states

Central government on Tuesday reviewed public health preparedness with states/UTs in view of new Covid variant (Omicron) reported by WHO.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with states/UTs amid reports of Omicron variant of Covid emerging across various countries, today in the presence of Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Bhushan advised states to not to let their guards down, and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, MoCA, Balram Bhargava, Secretary (Health Research) & DG ICMR, Sujeet K. Singh, Director, NCDC, and other officials from the states/UTs.

"Bhargava informed that the variant doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT. Hence, states were advised to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases. States were advised for target/prioritied testing of passengers from countries not “at-risk”, as part of the ramped up testing by the states. Continued need for further vaccination coverage, adherence to COVID appropriate behavior and need to avoid mass gatherings was stressed upon," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

The states were specially advised to -