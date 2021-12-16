Omicron likely biggest threat of Covid pandemic so far: UK health chief

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
-
After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the nation will see a 'tidal wave' of Omicron variant, the country's health chief said the new strain poses the biggest threat of Covid pandemic so far.
According to Jenny Harries, the CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, the heavily mutated Omicron variant of Covid is "probably the most significant threat" since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the CNBC reported.
"I'm sure for example the numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we've seen in cases for previous variants," she was quoted as saying to a committee of British lawmakers on Wednesday.
"The real potential risk here - and I would underline that because we are still learning a lot about the variant - is in relation to its severity, clinical severity, and therefore whether those cases turn into severe disease, hospitalisations and deaths. We're still at too early stage for that. In fact, the world probably is still at too early a stage to be clear," she added.
Her comments came just before the UK reported a record number of new daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 78,610 in the last 24 hours, the report said.
The figure was an increase from 59,610 the day before, and it surpasses the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8. The country has also reported its first death due to Omicron.
Declaring an "Omicron emergency", Johnson also set a new booster target -- the third doses will be offered to everyone over 18 in England by December end from January end earlier, three months after their second dose. This spurred long queues outside vaccination centres in many UK cities and towns.
While initial reports suggest that the Omicron variant might not be any more severe than other Covid strains, health experts have repeatedly warned that the sheer number of infections could lead to mounting fatalities and an overwhelmed health-care system.
"We don't know what's going to happen. But at the moment the indications are it could be as big or even bigger than the previous wave this time last year. So we're preparing for that," Harries said.
--IANS
rvt/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU