Omicron threat: Punjab govt orders strict monitoring of overseas passengers

-
ALSO READ
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
States up vigil to fight Omicron variant, tough scrutiny at major airports
Omicron's threat
Omicron alert: Regular international flights' return under review
-
Amid a worldwide scare against the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni on Monday ordered strict monitoring of passengers landing at state airports from abroad.
The state Health Department has also decided to enhance the Covid testing, surveillance and genome sequencing facilities in the state, said officials here.
The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a 'variant of concern', the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.
Punjab deputy CM Soni on Monday reviewed the preparations for tackling the third possible wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soni asked health officials to ensure strict monitoring of overseas passengers, especially coming from South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, an official release said.
The countries designated as "at-risk" include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
Soni, who also holds the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare, directed concerned officials to immediately start preparations to deal with any possible exigency, besides initiating the procurement of necessary medicines and equipment in this regard.
Health and Family Welfare Secretary Vikas Garg apprised the deputy chief minister of various measures being taken by the state Health Department to monitor passengers as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.
State health officials, meanwhile, said the COVID-19 testing will be increased to 40,000 per day.
At present, the coronavirus testing was in the range of 20,000 to 25,000.
The Health Department will also step up genome sequencing of the COVID-19 positive samples, said Punjab's COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.
The Health Department sends COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing to a lab at the government medical college, Patiala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU