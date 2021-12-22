Omicron variant: Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meeting on Thursday

-
Amid a rise in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting to assess the preparedness and management as regards the new variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to officials.
Delhi has recorded the maximum number of 57 Omicron cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).
India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.
Kejriwal is likely to discuss the preparations regarding a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus with cabinet ministers and officials.
The meeting is also likely to see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures.
The national capital logged 125 COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, while no fresh death due to the viral disease was recorded, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Wednesday. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 14,42,515, while the death toll stands at 25,102.
Delhi had recorded 134 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent and eight deaths due to the disease on June 22.
