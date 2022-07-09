One dead, four injured as SUV falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

-
-
A man was killed and four others were injured as their SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, a state disaster management official said here on Saturday.
Rahul Kumar of Tissagarh village died as the vehicle, XUV (HP-445152), fell into the gorge at Chanju Muhal on Tissa road on Friday at around 11 pm, he added.
A total of five occupants were in the SUV at the time of the accident. While Kumar died, the four others suffered injuries and the condition of two of them is critical, the official added.
Three of the injured have been identified as Dheeraj, Sunil and Rohit Kumar of Tissagarh village.
The injured have been taken to Medical College and Hospital Chamba for treatment, he added.
The two critically injured have been referred to Medical College and Hospital Tanda.
