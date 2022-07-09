Lightning strikes claim 16 lives in Madhya Pradesh in last 3 days

-
ALSO READ
4 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh
18 killed Assam due to storms and lightning in April, says official
US Navy recovers crashed F-35C Lightning II aircraft from South China Sea
Apple iPhones to shun Lightning port and get USB-C in 2023: Analyst
Bihar: 33 killed in storm; CM Nitish announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh
-
At least 16 people were killed due to lightning strikes in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last three days.
On Saturday morning, a 60-year-old woman died on the spot after she was struck by lightning in Shivpuri.
The victim's son has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries.
On Friday, six college students who had gone on a picnic at a forest area Sheopur district were also struck, leading to the deaths of three while the remaining were severely injured and admitted to the Gwalior Medical College.
In another incident in Bhind, two women identified as Ramkali (70) and Gyanodevi (40) died in Sukand village.
In Chhatarpur, a mother and her son died on the spot while working in their farm in Maharajganj village. Another 50-year-old woman farmer died under similar circumstances in Amarwan village
In other incidents, a 35-year-old from Shivpuri, and two adults in their 30s and 40s in Gwalior also died due to the same reason.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.
"We are witnessing heavy rainfall in many parts of the state due to a low-pressure area in central Madhya Pradesh. In Gwalior-Chambal region, there was a lot of lightning activity due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds on Wednesday," Vedprakash Sharma, IMD scientist and radar head in Bhopal, said.
Sharma said that due to climate change, lightning incidents during monsoon have increased.
The IMD has predicted heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state including Sheopur, Shivpuri, adjoining parts of Guna, Agar, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Bhind, Ratlam, Dholawad, Shajapur during Saturday afternoon.
IMD scientists said Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of cloud formation and lightning incidents across the country in 2021.
"With predictions of lightning and thunderstorms, it is necessary to issue warnings at village levels through public display and announcement systems. The MP government should make arrangements," said an official.
--IANS
pd/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU