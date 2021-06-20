One more oxygen express arrives in Tamil Nadu

JUST IN
An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near here in the early hours of Sunday.

Oxygen | Tamil Nadu | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Oxygen Express
Oxygen Express coming from Orissa reaches Madukkarai railway station in Coimbatore (Photo: PTI)

An oxygen express train

carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near here in the early hours of Sunday.

The LMO loaded in four containers arrived from Rourkela, a railway release said here.

With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added.

First Published: Sun, June 20 2021. 14:37 IST

