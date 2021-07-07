Only 3.5% of Pakistan's population vaccinated against Covid so far: Report

-
Despite the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, only 3.5 per cent of the population in the country has been inoculated so far.
Citing the report, Geo News on Tuesday reported that so far, only 3.5 per cent of the 100 million people eligible for the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been fully vaccinated.
According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 17,390,346 vaccine jabs have been provided across the country as of July 6.
Statistics show that more than 14 percent of the population has been partially vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine jabs were administered across the country yesterday, July 5, Geo News reported.
It further reported that amid the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Pakistan, medical officials have warned about the fourth coronavirus wave which is likely to hit the country by late July or early August, and raised his concern over the increasing figures of infections once again.
Pakistan has reported 964,490 total COVID-19 cases while 22,452 total deaths. The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 33,390.
However, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 341,275, in Punjab 347,014, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,616, in Islamabad 83,048, in Balochistan 27,445, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504 and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) 20,588.
