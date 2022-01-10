Only high-risk contacts of Covid patients need to be tested: ICMR

-
Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory.
The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.
It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.
Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.
In fresh advisory for testing COVID samples, ICMR says contacts of COVID patients do not need testing unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities pic.twitter.com/iv3TmH0yHs— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
