Only tourists with both vax doses must be allowed in Goa: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said that tourism should be opened once everyone in Goa gets a double vaccine dose and only those tourists who have taken both the shots should be permitted.
"My personal opinion is that once the vaccination double dose is completed, we should start inviting tourists who have taken both vaccines. We should keep Goa as well as tourists safe," Ajgaonkar said.
He, however, said that his Ministry would follow whatever decision is taken by the government vis a vis resumption of tourism activity in the state.
Goa was one of the last states in the western Indian belt to make testing at borders mandatory for inbound tourists, after the Bombay High Court in Goa, directed the state authorities to take that step in wake of a steep hike in Covid cases.
--IANS
maya/in
