Oppn demands Amit Shah's resignation for 'failing' to control Delhi riots

The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister for failing to contain the violence in Delhi for nearly three days, even as the accused the Opposition of politicising the situation to further its narrow interests.

As the government came under attack from the Opposition during the debate on the recent communal riots in the capital that have claimed over 50 lives, the members alleged that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy and the home minister and authorities took pro- active steps to control the situation. The ruling party said evidence show that stones and petrol bombs were stored in huge quantity to fuel the violence.

Initiating the discussion on “recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi”, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country. He said the situation came under control soon after Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the violence-hit areas.

Chowdhury alleged that judge S Murlidhar was transferred out as he had questioned the failure of the Delhi Police in containing the violence.

Chowdhury sought resignation of Shah, a demand echoed by TMC's Saugata Roy and N K Premchandran of RSP.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said there is a "tsunami of Hindutva hate" and called for an impartial probe to find the prepatrators of the violence.

leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that some people are taking political benefit out of the incidents of violence.

Referring to the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the riots, she said 400 wounds were found on his body. She also alleged that stones and catapults were found in the house of an AAP councillor and hate speeches were given by an MLA of the party. Lekhi said that the government acted pro-actively and riots were controlled within 36 hours.

She also said that the allegations of hate speeches on and Parvesh Verma were not relevant as the riots started on February 23.

She alleged that after the speech of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Ramleela maidan, people started gathering. Similar speeches were given by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well.