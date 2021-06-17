DATA STORY: India adds fewer than 100,000 cases for 10th day straight

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 38,692 in active cases to take its count to 826,740. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 7.10 per cent (one in 13). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 67,208 cases to take its total caseload to 29,700,313. And, with 2,330 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 381,903, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,463,961 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 265,519,251. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,491,670 – or 95.93 per cent of total caseload – with 103,570 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

With a daily increase of 67,208 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,633,105, on Wednesday to 29,700,313– an increase of 0.2%. has reached 381,903, with 2,330 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 517,192 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 7.10% of all active cases globally (one in every 13 active cases), and 9.86% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 265,519,251 vaccine doses. That is 904.54 per cent of its total caseload, and 19.06 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (31414828), Uttar Pradesh (29056680), Gujarat (25034964), Rajasthan (24795128), and West Bengal (22349334).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (401184), Gujarat (391953), Delhi (389770), Uttarakhand (356535), and J&K (328592).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 12 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 38,692, compared with 47,946 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (1106), Manipur (334), Tripura (236), Telangana (42), and Meghalaya (34).

With 103,570 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.93%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.29%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.07%), and Maharashtra (1.94%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 105,990 — 2,330 deaths and 103,570 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.19%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 306 days, and for deaths at 113.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13270), Tamil Nadu (10448), Maharashtra (10107), Karnataka (7345), and Andhra Pradesh (6617).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (93.36%), Tamil Nadu (93.94%), Kerala (95.59%), and Maharashtra (95.70%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,931,249coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 385,238,220. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.66%), Maharashtra (15.36%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.47%), Kerala (12.84%), and Sikkim (12.44%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (13.41%), Goa (11.98%), Kerala (11.79%), Meghalaya (9.8%), and Nagaland (9.7%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1093823), J&K (683800), Kerala (602422), Karnataka (475001), and Uttarakhand (461520).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5934880), Karnataka (2784355), Kerala (2761474), Tamil Nadu (2388746), and Andhra Pradesh (1826751).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 10107 new cases to take its tally to 5934880.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 7345 cases to take its tally to 2784355.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13270 cases to take its tally to 2761474.

Tamil Nadu has added 10448 cases to take its tally to 2388746.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6617 to 1826751.

Uttar Pradesh has added 251 cases to take its tally to 1703458.

Delhi has added 212 cases to take its tally to 1431710.