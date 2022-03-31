Opposition leaders protest in Lok Sabha over increase in fuel price

-
ALSO READ
Senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien tests positive for coronavirus
Govt deliberately suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to pass Bill: LoP Kharge
TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
Derek O'Brien hurls rule book at Rajya Sabha Chair, suspended from House
'Tek fog' app a threat to national security, says Derek O'Brien
-
Opposition members, including those from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Thursday walked out from the Lok Sabha to protest against the continuous hike in fuel prices.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.
As soon as the House assembled, opposition members started the protest against the hike in fuel prices and demanded that it should be withdrawn.
Raising slogans and carrying placards, the members shouted slogans against the Modi government for its alleged anti-people policies.
However, Speaker Om Birla said he had given them opportunities on four occasions in the past in this session to raise the issue and hence they should go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.
The opposition members ignored the Speaker's plea and continued their protest.
Apart from Congress and Trinamool Congress, those who took part in the protests include DMK, CPI, CPI-M and TRS members.
TRS members were raising some placards seeking justice for Scheduled Castes communities.
After nearly 30 minutes, some members, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, staged a walk out in protest.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU