Orders issued to ensure Yamuna not polluted during Chhath, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
No significant improvement in ammonia levels in Yamuna: CPCB study
Yamuna's water level drops but continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi
Traffic halted on Delhi's old Yamuna bridge as river runs above danger mark
Delhi govt allocates Rs 25 cr for Chhath Puja celebrations at 1,100 sites
Yamuna dried up as Haryana govt not releasing water: Delhi Jal Board
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said officials had been directed to ensure that the Yamuna was not polluted during Chhath.
"Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.
It involves the offering of "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU