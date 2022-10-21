Orders issued to ensure Yamuna not polluted during Chhath, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said officials had been directed to ensure that the Yamuna was not polluted during Chhath.

"Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

It involves the offering of "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

