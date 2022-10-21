JUST IN
SC seeks Centre response on pleas over rising assault cases against doctors
Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 more succumb to burns; toll rises to 6
UP CM Adityanath announces Rs 500 monthly motorcycle allowance for police
Congress committed to grant special status to Andhra: Rahul Gandhi
SC dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' seeking inquiry of Taj Mahal
Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to hear fresh plea challenging bail of convicts
'Untraceable' Kerala MLA appears before media; says innocent in rape case
Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Migging; search operation underway
Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo
Residents clash in Noida society, 2 security guards detained: Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM2.5 pollution in Delhi during July-Sept quarter, 2nd lowest in 5 yrs: CSE
Business Standard

SC seeks Centre response on pleas over rising assault cases against doctors

The Supreme Court sought response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country

Topics
Supreme Court | doctors | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.

The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought a direction to the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.