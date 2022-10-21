SC seeks Centre response on pleas over rising assault cases against doctors

-
ALSO READ
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
Uday Umesh Lalit to have less than 100-day tenure as Chief Justice of India
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
Centre asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor before retiring on Nov 8
CJI U U Lalit intends to focus on 3 areas, including listing of cases in SC
-
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.
The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought a direction to the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.
Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU