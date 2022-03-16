Our missile system highly safe: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
BrahMos can't be mistaken for nuclear-tipped missile
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km
New version of Akash missile successfully flight-tested in Odisha
US delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October
-
Asserting that India's missile system is very reliable and the safety procedures are of the highest order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the accidental missile release as “regrettable” and said a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted and any shortcoming if found, will be immediately rectified.
Making a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on the inadvertent release of a missile during an inspection on March 9, Singh said the government had taken serious note of the incident, and a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered which will determine the exact cause of the incident. “During routine maintenance and inspection, a missile was accidentally released around 7 pm. It was learnt that the missile had landed inside the territory of Pakistan. While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident,” the minister said. He said armed forces are well-trained and are well experienced in handling such systems.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday rejected as “incomplete and insufficient” the response by India's defence minister about the “accidental firing" of a missile, and once again demanded a joint probe into the incident.
The accidental missile had prompted Pakistan to prepare a retaliatory strike, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Pakistan had prepared to launch a similar missile to strike India but held back because an initial assessment indicated something was amiss, people familiar with the matter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU