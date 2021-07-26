JUST IN
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Over 10 mn people have got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

More than 10 million people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Slow vaccination drive by private centres a worry, says government

More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday.

He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.

An official statement also said that till 4pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.

It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 19:51 IST

