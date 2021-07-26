Over 10 mn people have got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

More than one crore people in have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday.

He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.

An official statement also said that till 4pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.

It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against so far.

