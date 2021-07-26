Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax likely to be launched by Sept-end

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E is expected to launch its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax by September end in India, said sources on Monday.
Sources told ANI that the company has started its phase 3 clinical trials.
Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been booked by the government before preclinical stage phase 3 studies.
In the latest written reply, Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Government of India has also provided financial assistance to domestic vaccine manufacturer Biological E which is currently in advance phase 3 clinical trials for 'at-risk manufacturing' of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Biological E is expected to apply for an Emergency use License (EUL) by August end and will be supplying 300 million doses to the Government of India by December 2021.
This comes a day after an expert panel has recommended the government to increase the vaccination and stick to non-pharmacological interventions, in a bid to curtail a possible third wave of COVID-19 as speculated by many health experts and COVID management bodies which might hit the country by September.
Speaking to ANI, one of the experts in the government-authorised panel suggested it has "recommended government to increase vaccination and stick to non-pharmacological interventions such as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing a mask, social distancing, and containment zone."
As per the panel's recommendations, the key is to strengthen health infrastructure and prepare adequately so that up to 4 lakh cases every day can be handled. In addition, routine services are also to be maintained, they said.
This will need 2 lakh additional ICU beds with 1 lakh ventilator beds. This will be in addition to vaccinations and Covid appropriate behavior," sources told ANI.
In order to tackle the COVID-19 situation and improve the health infrastructure of the country, the government has announced a Rs 23,000-crore COVID management package. States have already been directed to send their plans for building health infrastructure to the Union Health Ministry. Money will be given to the state immediately as per its plan.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 43.51 crores on Sunday. Cumulatively,43,51,96,001 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,95,458 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 18,99,874 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU