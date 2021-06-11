Over 11.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus vaccine
Photo: Bloomberg

More than 1.17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, while over 38 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 25.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement categories.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 24,44,06,096 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,17,56,911 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, 38,21,170 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said.

First Published: Fri, June 11 2021. 14:53 IST

