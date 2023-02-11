JUST IN
Lithium reserve found in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi of best quality: Official
Centre working hard to provide best possible infrastructure, says PM Modi
NTAGI panel takes up inclusion of COVOVAX as heterologous booster dose
Emissions from manure, synthetic fertilisers could be cut by 80%: Study
No information yet on any Indian trapped in earthquake-hit Turkey: Envoy
216 roads closed after fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh
India logs 132 Covid cases, active tally at 1,820; positivity rate at 0.1%
President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha
DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli for 2nd day
DGCA imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia for failing to discharge duties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lithium reserve found in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi of best quality: Official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 13,500 houses connected with running water taps in Kargil: Centre

More than 13,500 households have been connected with functioning water taps under the centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official spokesman said on Saturday

Topics
Centre | kargil

Press Trust of India  |  Kargil/Jammu 

PM Narendra Modi at Kargil for Diwali (Photo: Twitter)
PM Narendra Modi at Kargil for Diwali (Photo: Twitter)

More than 13,500 households have been connected with functioning water taps under the centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani as he reviewed the progress on JJM projects in the district, the spokesman said.

"Till January 2023, as many as 13,506 households have been connected with FHTCs in Kargil. In 2019, before the start of JJM, only 1,610 households in the district had tap water," the spokesman said.

He said that in the meeting the officials reviewed the status of JJM scheme and discussed strategy for "improving Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) coverage, installation of solar water heaters in schools, 100 per cent saturation of villages, and availability of material."

Wani also reviewed the physical and financial progress on all JJM projects in the district, and tap connection in schools and anganwadi centres, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said work on 544 connections have been completed across schools, while 35 connections are pending.

The officials have been directed to restart the work on installation of solar water heaters in schools as soon as the snow recedes, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU