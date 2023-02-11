JUST IN
UP transformed into Uttam State for investments under CM Yogi: Kishan Reddy
Delhi HC pulls up DDA over demolition despite stay order in South Delhi
There should be more activism by SC: Ex-judge Lokur flags issues of freedom
Rs 28,36,980 revenue generated from sale of tickets for R-Day parade
Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app to fix cache
Budget Session: Army starts posting 108 women officers in Colonel rank
MCD drafts 'Vision@2047' to improve education with infra upgrade, tech
Over 10,000 children living on streets with families in India: WCD
NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye
Everyone should work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP transformed into Uttam State for investments under CM Yogi: Kishan Reddy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to address two election rallies in Tripura today

Live news updates: PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13

Topics
Narendra Modi | Amit Shah | King Charles III

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). | PTI photo

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tripura on Saturday to address two election rallies. Chief Minister Manik Saha, the party's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome PM Modi. Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, Sarkar stated. According to the top source in Tripura BJP, PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13. The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats. Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit will change the destiny of the state and the coming three years are going to be very auspicious.

The official emblem of King Charles III's coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honors the monarch's love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image. The rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland form a picture of St. Edward's Crown, which will be placed on the new king's head when he is crowned May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

As part of its response to a Chinese spy balloon that traversed US airspace last week, the Joe Biden administration on Friday (local time) clamped down on sales of some of its technology to several Chinese aviation and technology companies, reported The New York Times (NYT).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU