LIVE news updates: PM Modi to address two election rallies in Tripura today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will be in Tripura on Saturday to address two election rallies. Chief Minister Manik Saha, the party's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome PM Modi. Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, Sarkar stated. According to the top source in Tripura BJP, PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13. The has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats. Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27.

Union Home Minister on Friday said that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit will change the destiny of the state and the coming three years are going to be very auspicious.

The official emblem of King Charles III's coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honors the monarch's love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image. The rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland form a picture of St. Edward's Crown, which will be placed on the new king's head when he is crowned May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

As part of its response to a Chinese spy balloon that traversed US airspace last week, the Joe Biden administration on Friday (local time) clamped down on sales of some of its technology to several Chinese aviation and technology companies, reported The New York Times (NYT).