Over 160 mn watched live telecast of Ram temple event: Prasar Bharati CEO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' for Ram Temple, at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
FILE PIC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' for Ram Temple, at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Over 160 million people tuned in to watch the live telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India, according to preliminary estimates by Prasar Bharati.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said the viewership was of Doordarshan's live coverage was carried by nearly 200 TV channels during the main events between 10.45 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

"Per preliminary estimates over 160 Million (16 crore) people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India," he said on Twitter.

In a highly-anticipated event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Amid the chanting of shlokas, Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 13:23 IST

