Former J&K Governor G C Murmu sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor General

Kozhikode plane crash: All you need to know about 'tricky' tabletop runways
Kozhikode flight crash: Deceased passenger tests positive for Covid-19

The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector said

Press Trust of India  |  Kozhikode(Ker) 

Kerala plane crash
Search and rescue operations have been completed and all the injured have been sent to various hospitals in Kerala.

One of the 18 passengers, who

died when an Air India Express flightfrom Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the mediathat samples ofthe passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it hasreturned positive for the disease.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landingon Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 13:04 IST

