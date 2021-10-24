Over 17,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses given to Delhi prison inmates

-
ALSO READ
Security beefed up at Rohini court after dramatic shootout
European Union recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine boosts antibody levels: Study
120 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha prisons; two die
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
-
A total of 17,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the inmates of three jails in the national capital so far, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Sunday.
By Saturday, 11,844 inmates of Tihar jail had been jabbed, with 9,028 of them getting their first and 2,816 their second doses.
In Rohini jail, 1,073 inmates -- 885 first dose and 188 second dose -- were administered the vaccine, while in Mandoli jail, 2794 inmates got their first, and 1,651 second dose, according to the data.
The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for inmates over 45 years of age on March 18, while the inoculation of inmates in the 18-44-age group began on May 18.
Since March this year, about 383 coronavirus cases have been reported among inmates of these jails with eight of them succumbing.
A total of 225 prison staff members caught virus at some point since March with no casualty in the group.
The jail authorities are taking all precautions and following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, a senior jail official said.
The official said that over 4000 inmates were released from the three jails this year.
We started the process of releasing inmates from the second week of May. Around 3,800 under-trial prisoners were released on interim bail and around 840 convicts were released on emergency parole from the prisons, he said.
These include inmates who were released last year and surrendered with no adverse report, and also new prisoners who were eligible for interim bail or emergency parole in view of the pandemic, as per the criteria laid down by a high-powered committee on May 4 and May 11.
Last year, around 5,500 under-trial prisoners and 1,184 convicts were released on interim bail and emergency parole from these jails during the virus-induced lockdown.
The first COVID-19 case was reported in Rohini jail on May 13 last year. Two Covid positive inmates of Mandoli jail -- both senior citizens -- died on June 15 and July 4 last year.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the prisons department has remained vigilant and instructed its staff to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing, but also spread awareness about the infection among the inmates in the three jail complexes, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU