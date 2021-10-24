Over 1.02 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

-
As the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway, 102.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
"102.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive," the ministry said in a release.
India has hit the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday.
India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases and 16,479 recoveries in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the active caseload of the country now stands at 1,72,594 in the country, which is the lowest in 235 days.
The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. With a total of 16,479 new recoveries, the overall recovery rate stands at 3,35,48,605 which has been increased from 98.16 per cent to 98.17 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate is 1.23 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
As per the health ministry, 59.97 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far.
