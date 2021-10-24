Success of our vaccination programme shows potential, capability: PM

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's landmark achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations and said that the success of the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of the mantra of everyone's efforts.
"The success of our vaccination programme shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," PM Modi said during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
He further said that he is well aware of the capabilities of Indians. "I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," Modi added.
India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.
