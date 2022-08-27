JUST IN
Skipping breakfast might increase psychosocial issues in children: Study
'Maha Police propose seeking detention facility for overstaying foreigners'
Sonali Phogat murder case: 10-day police custody granted to two accused
Ganga water level crosses danger mark in Varanasi, enters residential areas
Ganga, Yamuna level rises, water enters Prayagraj colonies; NDRF at rescue
Viral disease behind stunting of paddy plants in many parts of Punjab: PAU
Overcrowding at Tihar jail makes difficult for officials to monitor inmates
Any other method for twin towers demolition would've taken 2 years: Expert
Need to diversify agriculture towards power, energy sectors: Gadkari
Farooq Abdullah skips court hearing in JKCA scam case due to health issues
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Skipping breakfast might increase psychosocial issues in children: Study
Business Standard

FIR against owner of newspaper for article speculating Gujarat CM's removal

The article with the headline 'Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala' was published in the August 22 edition of the 'Saurashtra Headline', a Rajkot-based eveninger.

Topics
Gujarat | Newspaper | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Rajkot 

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the editor and owner of a newspaper here for publishing a write-up which hinted at the possible removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel due to the BJP leadership's 'unhappiness'.

The FIR was registered two days ago under Indian Penal Code sections 505(1)(b) (offending act likely to induce a person to commit offence against State or public tranquillity) and 505 (2) (circulating or publishing report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will), police said.

The article with the headline 'Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala' was published in the August 22 edition of the 'Saurashtra Headline', a Rajkot-based eveninger.

The FIR was registered against editor Aniruddh Nakum who wrote the piece and his wife who is the owner of the newspaper, said inspector C G Joshi of Rajkot City A-division police station.

A notice has been issued to the accused for joining the probe but they have not been arrested, he added. As per the FIR, filed on the complaint of Babubhai Vaghera, "the report is written with the intention of spreading rumours without any supporting information and creating panic among the BJP supporters and creating hatred between different political supporters thereby endangering public peace."

The article claimed that the central leadership of the BJP was unhappy with Bhupendra Patel's performance and was considering replacing him.

It also said that Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya were the front runners as his replacement, as per the FIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 18:38 IST

`
.