Indian Navy remains futuristic in capability development: President Murmu
Over 20,000 people visit mega health camp at Kasi Sahu College in Jharkhand

Over 20,000 people on Sunday visited the free mega health camp at the Kasi Sahu College campus in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharswan district

Over 20,000 people on Sunday visited the free mega health camp at the Kasi Sahu College campus in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharswan district.

The mega health camp was organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Tata Steel Foundation and the Seraikela Kharswan district administration.

Addressing the programme, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said his ministry shouldered the responsibility of organizing the mega health camp here as the objective of the camp was to ensure better healthcare facilities for the poor people and move forward to build a healthy and strong India.

He said the country is performing well in the health sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister suggested to the Members of Parliament to organize such health camps in their respective areas to develop a healthy society.

Along with good healthcare, Munda said providing quality education in the remote region was among the list of priorities of his ministry.

Jharkhand ST/SC/OBC Welfare Minister Champai Soren said the state government made efforts to ensure better healthcare services even in remote areas of the state during its recent "Aapki Sarkar, Aap Ke Dwar" (Your government at your doorstep) programme.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 23:50 IST

