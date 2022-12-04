JUST IN
India to discuss strengthening bilateral space cooperation with UAE
Nation will become 'viswaguru' in 25 years, says President Droupadi Murmu
Union Minister Pawa stresses on patient service referral system
DRDO hands over sealed particulars of Akash missile to MSQAA authority
BSF conducts Raising Day parade in Amritsar for first time in 57 yrs
India-G7 JETP stuck over coal, Centre's insistence on own transition plan
Rich traditions of Telugu language, literature well-known: President Murmu
Indian, US Armies play musical tunes during Yudh Abhyas 2022 in Auli
J-K to create pool of cyber security analysts to tackle cyber terrorism
Apple transportation through drones to become reality in Himachal's Kinnaur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bills to remove Guv as chancellor, up tax on foreign liquor in Assembly
Business Standard

Centre to convene all-party meet Monday to finalise strategies for G-20

The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year

Topics
India Prime Minister | G20

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of State or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi on Monday, will be part of the all-party meeting.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 23:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU