Over 200,000 healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday said it



has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.

"As of 2 PM today (25th Jan 2021) Karnataka has safely vaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine. First state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than 2 lakh healthcare covid warriors," the Karnataka Health Department tweeted.

The state had crossed one lakh vaccination mark on January 19.

COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.

According to the data released by the department, out of 84,833 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination for the day, 14,178 was achieved till 1 PM on Monday in 1,102 sessions held.

