World Coronavirus Dispatch: Global infections fast approaching 100 million

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Reinfections are real but rare, say experts
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Czech cops clash with protesters opposing curbs
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Remdesivir not an effective cure, say WHO study
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China seeks to have its vaccine assessed by WHO
-
Why vaccines alone will not end the pandemic
Many countries, including the United States, had hoped the vaccinations would put an end to the pandemic. However, scientists believe inoculation is not a silver bullet and even if millions are inoculated in the US, for instance, many more will still be vulnerable to infection, unless people continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing for many months, according to a new model by scientists at Columbia University. The model also cautions against lifting or relaxing precautions too soon, as it could mean millions more infections and thousands more deaths. Read here
Zimbabwe’s president promises vaccines after four officials die
"The virus has been indiscriminate, there are no spectators, adjudicators, no holier-than-thou, no supermen or superwomen, we are all exposed,” Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa said in a televised address after the pandemic killed four high profile officials in the country. Zimbabwe’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo died of the virus last Wednesday. Two days later, the country’s transportation minister, Joel Matiza, succumbed from complications from Covid-19. On the same day, Zimbabwe’s former education minister, Aeneas Chigwedere, died of similar causes. "We are all potential victims, the president said, adding that help is on the way and his government would roll-out vaccination across the length and breadth of the nation. Read here
Egypt begins its vaccination campaign
Egypt started inoculating its front line workers with Chinese vaccine Sinovac, even as some doctors questioned the efficacy and safety of the shot, given the lack of transparency and data from clinical trials. The vaccination is going on at 40 isolation facilities, pulmonology hospitals and fever wards, according to the authorities. The health minister said the government would begin by offering the vaccine to medical staff on a voluntary basis, then proceed to the general public in the next several weeks. Read here
Australia halts New Zealand travel bubble
Australia has suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for three days after a 56-year-old woman contracted the highly contagious new variant that first appeared in South Africa. This was the first community case in nearly two months. Authorities said, the decision has been taken out of an "abundance of caution to reduce the risk of this variant, which has been shown to spread more readily between individuals, entering the Australian community.” The woman likely caught the virus in a Auckland hotel while in quarantine. New Zealand health authorities are concerned because the woman had left the hotel after serving her full quarantine period and after producing two negative test results. Read here
More than 2 million could use postal votes in Scotland elections
Scotland is promoting postal voting heavily in the upcoming parliamentary elections in May to minimise the risk from the pandemic and mitigate the impact on turnout. Officials expect more than 2 million people could use postal votes if elections take place in May without any delay. The polling by the electoral body has found that up to 68 per cent of Scotland’s 4 million voters could opt for postal votes. Even political parties are heavily promoting promote postal voting heavily among their supporters and to target voters. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU