Active Covid cases fall to 184,000; comprising 1.73% of total infections

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India has come down to 1.84 lakh and comprises just 1.73 per cent of the total infections recorded so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
It said Kerala and Maharashtra together account for more than 64.71 per cent of the total active cases in the country.
With 13,203 new instances of the viral infection reported in 24 hours till Monday 8 am and 13,298 recoveries registered during the same period, the total number of active cases receded to 1,84,182 with a net decline of 226.
Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent and Maharashtra 25 per of the total active cases, the ministry said.
During the same 24-hour period, 131 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered across India, the lowest in eight months, the health ministry said.
The total recovered cases has surged to1,03,30,084. The ministry underlined that the gap between recoveries and active COVID-19 cases continues to grow and stands at 1,01,45,902.
It said that79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in nine states and Union Territories. Kerala has reported the maximum 5,173 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 1,743 people cured and Gujarat 704.
According to data present by the ministry, 81.26 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in six states and Union Territories.
Kerala reported the maximum 6,036 daily new cases, Maharashtra 2,752 and Karnataka 573 new COVID-19 cases.
Seven states and Union Territories account for 80.15 per cent of the 131 new fatalities. Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths, followed by 20 in Kerala and nine in Delhi.
"Fifteen states and Union Territories have lower tests per million population than the national average," the health ministry underlined.
As on Monday 8 am, as many as 16,15,504 beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine shots. In a span of 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated in 694 sessions.
Since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive, 28,614 sessions have been conducted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU