Over 200 rescued in Arunachal and Assam, flood alert in Meghalaya

As many as 19 people were airlifted by the from a flooded island on Friday and over 200 others rescued from Assam's district as river, which originates in China, continued to swell due to rains in that country, officials said.

A flood alert was sounded in three districts too.

river, which originates in and is known as in China, joins Lohit and Dibang rivers downstream to form the in

The 19 rescued people - cattle-herders from -- were stranded for over 24 hours in East district of and the IAF operation followed a request by the district administration, its said.

Chief Minister personally monitored the evacuation operations from Itanagar, he said, adding and Pasighat West MLA Tatung Jamoh along with police and locals helped in rescuing the cattle.

The rest, who were rescued by personnel of Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, had gone to adjacent to East Siang for farming.

All 200 of them, including children, have been brought to safety, sources in administration said.

According to a report, was in spate because of heavy rains. The various gauge and discharge stations on the had observed a discharge of 9,020 cumec water on Wednesday, sources there said.

The administrations of East and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts in Assam had sounded alerts yesterday following the rise in water level in the river.

Over 1,000 families living along the river have been affected at Mebo area in East Siang, Arunachal MLA Lombo Tayeng said.

Informing that 15 families of Seram-Ramku village have lost their homes as the flood waters came gushing in, he said most of the inhabitants on the had been rescued to safe places.

Tayeng assured that Rs 100,000 each will be provided for their rehabilitation.

He also sent a report to for action and requested him to facilitate visit of an inter-ministerial central team to assess the situation.

In a circular, the East Siang DC cautioned people against venturing into for fishing and swimming.

According to sources in the (CWC) the has become turbid.

In Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts of Assam precautionary measures were taken to prevent loss of life and property in view of a CWC warning, which predicted an "unprecedented" rise in the water level of Brahmaputra, sources said.

The Inland Waterways department has been asked to keep boats ready for rescuing people from riverine and other vulnerable areas, they said.

The administration also instructed its officials to keep the army, paramilitary forces ready to reach out to the marooned people and stock and medicine supplies for emergency situations.

In Meghalaya, the deputy commissioners of West Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South have been alerted and asked to keep the disaster management teams ready for any emergency situation in the next 24 hours, said.

"As a result of the release of excess water by the Chinese government, there may be an unprecedented rise in the water level of the River," a said in an urgent communication to the DCs of the three districts.

district said the district authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

"We are monitoring the flood level with districts in upper Assam and CWC bulletins. People living in flood prone areas will be evacuated to upland areas identified by the District Disaster Management Authorities based on information on the water level," he said.

The excess water will, however, take a few days to reach the district, he added.