US confirms September 6 as date for holding first '2+2 dialogue' with India

Last month, the US had postponed the dialogue due to 'unavoidable reasons'

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The inaugural 'two-plus-two dialogue' between India and the US will be held on September 6 in New Delhi, the State Department announced today.

Last month, the US had postponed the dialogue due to "unavoidable reasons".

"The United States is pleased to announce that the inaugural US-India '2+2 dialogue' will be held in New Delhi, India, on September 6," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.
