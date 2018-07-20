US confirms September 6 as date for holding first '2+2 dialogue' with India

-
ALSO READ
Met department issues thunderstorms with hailstorms warning in north India
Dust storm, light rain in Delhi-NCR throw city traffic out of gear
Taj group's IHCL acquires The Connaught in Lutyen's Delhi in NDMC e-auction
Terror funding: Saudi, China, Turkey blocked US move against Pak at FATF
Don't hype boundary row, work with us to maintain peace, China warns India
-
The inaugural 'two-plus-two dialogue' between India and the US will be held on September 6 in New Delhi, the State Department announced today.
Last month, the US had postponed the dialogue due to "unavoidable reasons".
"The United States is pleased to announce that the inaugural US-India '2+2 dialogue' will be held in New Delhi, India, on September 6," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU